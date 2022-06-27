Poll: Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Remains All-Time Low 32 Percent

Only 32 percent of voters on Sunday approved of President Joe Biden’s job performance, matching an all-time low, according to Civiqs’ rolling average.

Biden’s approval rating has remained at 32 since last week, when it reached the lowest of his presidency, dropping from 33 percent approval in Quinnipiac’s June 8 poll.

Since May of 2021, Biden’s approval of his job performance has been underwater. Under Biden’s leadership, the nation experienced the deadly Afghan withdrawal, supply chain woes, 40-year-high inflation, record-high gas prices, and large amounts of deaths from the coronavirus.

One of the greatest reasons that Biden’s performance rating has shrunk is due to blocs of constituents that have consistently voted Democrat, such as black individuals. Biden’s job approval among black voters is only 58 percent, down from 85 percent at the beginning of his presidency.

Biden is also struggling among the Hispanics. More Hispanics disapprove (44 percent) of Biden’s job performance than approve (41 percent). In January of 2021, Biden held a 65 percent approval rating and a 26 percent disapproval rating.

The polling comes as national crises have impacted the American people, and specifically the black and Hispanic communities. The southern border invasion has impacted wages for low-wage, inner-city workers. Inflation has spiked to a 40-year-high, impacting those living paycheck to paycheck. American energy prices have also increased the price of utilities within the home.

Crime has also impacted the nation’s largest cities. In Washington, DC, for example, total crime in 2021 increased three percent. Homicides in the city increased by 14 percent. In Chicago, citywide crime also increased from May 2020 to May 2021. Shooting incidents have increased by 15 percent over four years, according to the Chicago Police Department.