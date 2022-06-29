Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Law Will Force Teachers to Take LGBT Propaganda Out of Classrooms

The Parental Rights in Education law will force teachers to remove blatant LGBT propaganda from their classrooms as the law is set to take effect Friday.

According to reports, Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) announced it will “impose strict restrictions on classroom behavior” in order to abide by the Parental Rights in Education law. The law itself, which left-wing critics grossly mischaracterized, bars classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade. The bill also makes it so that parents will be “notified about healthcare services offered at the school, with the right to decline any service offered,” and it ensures that “whenever a questionnaire or health screening is given to K-3 students, parents receive it first and provide permission for the school to administer the questionnaire or health screening to their child,” according to a press release on the measure from the governor’s office.

Critics falsely labeled the measure “Don’t Say Gay,” even though the bill does nothing of the sort, as it does not single out a single sexual orientation. Rather, it bars age-inappropriate discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation for children as young as five.

“These leftist politicians, corporate media outlets, some of these activist groups, they actually have read the bill, and they’re sloganeering because they don’t want to admit that they support a lot of the things we’re providing protections against,” DeSantis said in March, addressing critics of the bill.

“For example, they support sexualizing kids in kindergarten,” he said. “They support injecting woke gender ideology into second grade classrooms. They support enabling schools to ‘transition students’ to a ‘different gender’ without the knowledge of the parent, much less with the parent’s consent.”

“And so what they’re doing with these slogans and these narrative is they’re trying to camouflage their true intentions,” he added.

According to WFTV, Orange County teachers, under the new rules, will not be permitted to showcase LGBT propaganda such as rainbow clothing. Teachers will also be instructed to use a child’s birth pronouns, regardless of parental permission otherwise, and they must alert parents if a child “comes out.”

“In private, administrators-only seminars last week, OCPS attorneys advised principals what behaviors would and would not be legal under the law during a ‘Camp Legal’ presentation,” WFTV’s

“Elementary-level teachers reported being discouraged from putting pictures of their same-sex spouse on their desk or talking about them to students,” the report reads, although an OCPS spokesperson said individuals were discussing hypothetical scenarios:

In Orange County, school staff report that they’ve been told to take down rainbow “safe space” stickers and LGBTQ elementary teachers have been told to remove pictures of their families from their desks. Don’t Say LGBTQ goes into effect Friday. (1/4)https://t.co/eqJWVkt7Ps — Equality Florida (@equalityfl) June 28, 2022

“Once further guidance is received from the Florida Department of Education, the district will provide formal guidance to administrators and staff,” the spokesperson said.

Despite the narrative from left-wing critics, most likely voters support anti-groomer laws, such as Florida’s, a Federalist/Susquehanna taken in April found.