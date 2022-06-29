Politico Poll: Donald Trump Holds Greater Favorability than Joe Biden

Former President Donald Trump has a greater favorability than President Joe Biden, according to Wednesday’s Politico/Morning Consult poll.

While more voters defined themselves as Democrats by three percentage points (24-21 percent), the poll revealed Trump has a greater favorability rating among voters than Biden. Trump holds 42 percent favorability, while the current president has sunk to 41 percent, down more than six points since last year.

Furthermore, Biden’s disapproval rating is greater than Trump’s. Fifty-seven percent of voters hold a negative view of Biden, while Trump’s negative favorability rating is two points better at 56 percent.

The former president’s favorability rating is also greater than Vice President Kamala Harris (40 percent), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (26 percent), Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)(32 percent), and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (20 percent).

Biden’s favorability rating has sunk in recent months. In April, the president’s favorability was 45 percent, while Trump’s was 41 percent, a four point spread. In December, Biden’s approval rating was 46 percent. Trump’s was 44 percent. In October, the former’s favorability was 47 percent, while the latter was at 43 percent.

Biden’s favorability has decreased as inflation has become and remained the top priority for Americans. According to the Republican State Leadership Committee’s poll released on Wednesday, the most important issues to Americans are: high cost of living/inflation: 37 percent, economy in general: 16 percent, crime/violence: 9 percent, abortion: 8 percent, environment/climate change: 7 percent, guns: 7 percent.

The president’s overall approval rating was marked at 39 percent with only 16 percent strongly approving. Politico’s mark of Biden’s approval rating is higher than other polls. On Sunday, Civiqs’ rolling average put it at 32 percent, matching an all-time low.

The Politico poll also revealed that only 22 percent of voters say the nation is on the right track. Seventy-eight said it is on the wrong track.

The poll sampled 2004 voters from June 24-26 with a 2 point margin of error.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.