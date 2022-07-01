The 93-year-old Moreno Valley, California, resident who shot an alleged intruder Wednesday said the suspect walked into “a gunfight with a pocket knife.”

Breitbart News reported that a 93-year-old homeowner shot the alleged intruder shortly after midnight Wednesday.

In an ABC News video, the 93-year-old homeowner, Joe Howard Teague, explained what led up to the shooting.

Teague indicated more than one suspect was trying to break into the home and he grabbed his gun and “approached them to put them under citizen’s arrest.”

He said, “They wouldn’t adhere to that and one of them come at me with a fishing pole and they kept throwing stuff at me, just like, you know, it was like somebody comes to a gunfight with a pocket knife.”

We're glad Joe is safe! In a dangerous world, the Second Amendment saves lives. No one has done more for gun and self-defense rights than the NRA. We're proud of that!!! pic.twitter.com/DtLQpv1Im8 — NRA (@NRA) July 1, 2022

ABC News reports that Teague is a retired plumber.

He called 911 at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to let police know he had suspects at gunpoint. Deputies arrived to find that one of the suspects, 33-year-old Joseph A. Ortega, had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators indicate there were, in fact, “several individuals” on Teague’s property when Ortega was shot.

Teague was questioned by police, then released.