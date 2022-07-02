CIVIQS Poll: Joe Biden Approval Lowest of Presidency – 31% Overall

President Joe Biden’s approval rating is down to the lowest of his presidency, at only 31 percent approval and 57 percent disapproval, according to the CIVIQS rolling job-approval average as of Saturday.

While 12 percent of all survey participants did not approve or disapprove of the president, the majority of respondents in 48 states disapprove of Biden’s job performance. The only two states in which he is above water are Hawaii and Vermont.

Overall, Biden has a net approval of negative 26.

The 31 percent approval rating marks Biden’s worst approval rating since becoming president, down from 32 percent and 33 percent in earlier June and 34 percent in May.

Biden is underwater with independent respondents — a voter bloc which has an increasingly strong influence on election results. Only 20 percent of independent respondents say they approve of Biden, while 67 percent disapprove, with 13 percent having no opinion.





Civiqs | Joe Biden: Job Approval

archived 2 Jul 2022 15:00:41 UTC

Biden’s marquee legislative proposal, the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act (BBB), has been dead in the water for some time. Additionally, the country has recently seen a slew of record-high gas prices this month, with the average gas price reaching above $5.00 per gallon.

The CIVIQS rolling job approval average had 220,189 responses tracked between January 20 and July 1. The CIVIQS tracking model is meant to capture the shifts in attitude of various groups over time across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. These changes can happen either rapidly or over time.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.