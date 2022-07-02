Poll: 7 in 10 American Voters Do Not Want Joe Biden to Run for Reelection

Seven in ten American voters say they do not want President Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024, a recent survey from Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll found.

The poll, which was shared with the Hill, revealed that 71 percent of voters do not want the president to run for a second term, whereas 29 percent believe he should.

The poll also found that only 30 percent of Democrats are willing to vote for the president in a Democrat presidential primary for 2024, according to Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey.

Among the reasons why respondents think Biden should not run again include 45 percent saying that “he is a bad president,” about one-third saying that “he is too old,” and about one-quarter saying that “it is time for a change.”

The survey also found that the president is suffering from low approval numbers, currently polling with an overall approval rating of 38 percent.

Respondents also disapprove of the way the president is handling certain key issues, including “inflation (28 percent), the economy (32 percent), [and] stimulating jobs (43 percent).” The president is faring a bit better when it comes to handling the Chinese coronavirus, with 50 percent approval.

While voters are not too keen to see the current president run again, the survey found that 61 percent of respondents were not receptive to former President Donald Trump attempting another bid for the White House, while 39 percent of respondents said they would like to see Trump run again.

In the scenario where Biden and Trump face off against each other in a rematch in 2024, 60 percent of voters say they would consider a “moderate” third-party candidate. However, more Democrat voters (64 percent) polled said they would consider a “moderate” third-party candidate, compared to the 53 percent of Republican voters.

The online survey was conducted between June 28 and 29 among 1,308 registered voters.

