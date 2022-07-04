Rev. Franklin Graham celebrated Independence Day on Monday, urging fellow Americans to stop and “thank God for His hand of blessing” on the country and to “stand firmly on His Word.”

“This Independence Day, let’s stop and thank God for His hand of blessing on this nation—and we need to pray that He will not remove it,” Graham said in a social media post on Monday, warning that the country must “stand firmly on His Word” and not turn our backs on our Creator.

“We need His guidance, protection, and help. Rather than turning our backs on Him in this country, we need to seek Him, stand firmly on His Word, and faithfully point others to His truth,” he continued before quoting 2 Chronicles 7:14.

“The Word of God says: ‘If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land,'” he wrote:

Graham’s post comes as others, namely, those on the left, post less-than-celebratory Fourth of July remarks as they mourn the loss of Roe v. Wade.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), for instance, used his platform to remind Americans that he believes liberties are “under attack from extremist voices”:

The fight for freedom that began in earnest on July 4, 1776 never ended. The work is ours to finish. Today, as our liberties are under attack from extremist voices, let’s recommit to that fight for justice and true freedom. Happy #IndependenceDay, New York City. pic.twitter.com/yx0avsNzox — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) July 4, 2022

Meanwhile, twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton used the holiday to urge Americans to welcome Ukrainian refugees: