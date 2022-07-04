Gavin Newsom Uses July 4 to Urge Floridians to Move to California: ‘We Still Believe in Freedom’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday used Independence Day to urge Floridians to move to California, attempting to present the blue Golden State as the true bastion of “freedom.”

“It’s Independence Day. So let’s talk about what’s going on in America,” Newsom said before addressing Floridians, claiming that “freedom is under attack” in the Sunshine State.

“They’re banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors,” he claimed.

“I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight or join us in California, but we still believe in freedom: Freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate, and the freedom to love.”

“Don’t let them take your freedom,” he added.

We’re about to celebrate Independence Day — but Freedom is under attack by Republican leaders in states like Florida. Banning books.

Restricting speech.

Making it harder to vote.

Criminalizing women and doctors.



It’s time to stand up. Don’t let them take your freedom. pic.twitter.com/cFI5UzgZzX — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 3, 2022

Newsom’s plea follows Gov. DeSantis and the Republican legislature moving the Sunshine State into the spotlight over the last two years after consistently standing up for freedom in a world of mandates, restrictions, and forced woke indoctrination.

While California remained masked up and under restrictions and rules, DeSantis reopened the Sunshine State, allowing children to go back to school and fighting intrusive mask rules and vaccine mandates with science-based governing.

As Breitbart News detailed:

DeSantis’s freedom-centric move proved to be right, following the true science showing the inefficacy of forced masking (Florida, which never had a statewide mask mandate in place, routinely reported fewer new cases of the virus than pro-lockdown blue states) and challenging the mainstream narrative. Many states eventually followed in Florida’s footsteps, but even when they were reopening, many local and state officials attempted to force vaccines on individuals, forcing them to make a choice between getting the shot and keeping their job. DeSantis took no part in that as his administration fought vigorously for medical freedom, signing legislation in November 2021 designed to protect Floridians from losing their jobs over vaccine mandates. At the time, it was described as the “strongest piece of legislation that’s been enacted anywhere in the country in this regard.” … While the actions taken throughout the pandemic thrust the governor to the national spotlight, DeSantis’s work has not ended there. He has continued to make national headlines for actions taken beyond reopening his state throughout the pandemic. The conservative firebrand’s frequent press conferences have become a fan-favorite of Floridians, as the governor refuses to shy away from speaking truths and tackling issues that far too many political hopefuls lose the gumption to do once they actually take office. That has not been the Florida governor’s style, and he is showing no signs of stopping.

More recently, DeSantis has tackled woke ideology in schools, signing legislation earlier this year to ban Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools.