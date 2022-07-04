Joe Biden continues to deflect blame from his own energy policies for the high prices Americans are paying for gas, including by claiming gas station owners are price gouging.

“My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril,” Biden tweeted on Sunday. “Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now.”

The U.S. Oil and Gas Association tweeted back:

“Working on it Mr. President,” the association tweeted. “In the meantime – have a Happy 4th and please make sure the WH intern who posted this tweet registers for Econ 101 for the fall semester.”

The association also tweeted about the wisdom of using America’s bountiful energy resources.

“The U.S. Capitol has the inscription: ‘Let us developed the resources of our land, call forth its powers, build up its institutions, promote all its great interests and see whether we also in our day and generation may not perform something worthy to be remembered.’ – Daniel Webster.”

And other domestic energy advocates joined the criticism, including Western Energy:

“Claim by @StateDept: Oil industry has everything it needs,” Western Energy tweeted. “Reality: What we need is a partner in the Biden Admin instead of the months-long blame game & overreaching regs like the @SECGov climate disclosure rule.”

Fox Business reported on Biden’s spin on the energy crisis in the U.S.:

Biden has attempted to deflect blame for the increase in gas prices to Russian President Vladimir Putin, dubbing it the “Putin’s Price Hike,” a term used repeatedly by the White House, despite his campaign promise to always take responsibility and not blame others. The call for action from Biden follows a failed proposal from the Oval Office to implement a 90-day gas tax holiday, which was dismissed by even Democratic lawmakers as outlandish. During the presidential campaign, Biden vowed to sacrifice the energy boom, low prices, and even jobs for the sake of his green agenda.

The debate comes as gas has reached an all-time high of $5.02 a gallon in June. On Monday, the national average price of a gallon of unleaded gas was $4.81, according to AAA. That’s nearly 10 cents cheaper than last week but still nearly 54 percent more than last year at this time.

