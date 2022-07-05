Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart announced charges against the Highland Park shooting suspect and then pushed for gun controls that already exist in Illinois and Highland Park.

Yahoo News noted that Rinehart announced seven murder charges against the shooting suspect and praised Illinois’s red flag law.

Hours after the heinous July 4 attack occurred, Breitbart News noted that it had happened despite Illinois’s red flag law and numerous other gun controls.

In addition to praising his state’s red flag law, Rinehart called for an “assault weapons” ban.

On July 5, 2022, Breitbart News noted that Highland Park banned “assault weapons” in 2013, but the July 4 attack occurred despite that ban.

Additionally, Illinois has a licensing system for gun owners. The system uses Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) cards, issued by the Illinois State Police, as a licensing mechanism for people who want to buy and own a gun. Only individuals with a FOID card can legally possess a gun.

Breitbart News reported that the Highland Park shooting suspect had a FOID card, which allowed him to legally buy guns in Illinois.

