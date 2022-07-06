GOP Candidate Releases ‘Make Rifles Great Again’ Ad Showing Black Americans Using Guns to Fend Off Ku Klux Klan

Former NFL player and current Republican House Candidate Jerone Davison released a “Make Rifles Great Again” ad recalling how black Americans once used guns to fend off the Ku Klux Klan.

The Klan was a Reconstruction-era group that sought to scare free black Americans out of showing up to vote Republican following the Civil War. They re-emerged in the early 1900s with a continued focus on sustaining Democrat power in the South.

The Klan approach Davison’s home in the ad and he emerges holding a modern sporting rifle to fend them off. The modern sporting rifle bridges the gap between black Americans of the 1860s-70s and black Americans of today.

Davison is running in Arizona’s 4th Congressional District.

In concurring with Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s majority opinion in McDonald v. Chicago, Justice Clarence Thomas emphasized how black Americans were denied arms and other rights in the post-Civil War South.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.