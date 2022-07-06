Some Democrat strategists have expressed concern over President Joe Biden’s handling of hot-button issues such as inflation and abortion amid increasingly bleak polling numbers facing the president.

“There’s the administrative part of the job and the political part of the job, and it seems like this president is leaning more in the administrative role at a time when his coalition is thirsty for political clarity and leadership,” Democrat strategist Joel Payne said in an interview with The Hill published Wednesday. “The president and his team have to be vigilant about providing that and balance the need to do both.”

Another Democrat strategist, whose identity was not relieved by The Hill, sharply criticized Biden and White House officials, suggesting they need to do a lot more to solve a mounting number of issues plaguing the country.

“It’s infuriating,” the top strategist reportedly stated. “Our house is on fire and it seems like they’re doing nothing to put the fire out. They’re just watching it with the rest of us.”

Worries regarding Biden’s performance from within the Beltway coincide with polling that show the president is losing support across the U.S.

As Breitbart News previously reported:

Biden is underwater in 48 states — including the typically dark blue California and his home state of Delaware — while his approval rating is down to the lowest in his presidency, at only 30 percent approval and 58 percent disapproval, according to the most recent CIVIQS rolling job-approval average on July 3. While twelve percent of survey participants do not approve or disapprove, Biden’s approval rating is underwater in 48 states. The only two exceptions are Hawaii (45 to 42 percent) and Vermont (44 to 38 percent). The president’s net approval is at negative 28.

Meanwhile, Biden allies like former White House advisor Cedric Richmond, are scrambling to defend the president’s actions (or lack there of).

“The country didn’t elect Joe Biden because they wanted a Democratic Donald Trump to go out there every day and divide the country more,” Richmond said, according to Politico Playbook. Richmond then added that Democrats taking aim at Biden are “scapegoating the President, or distracted and not focusing on what they should be focused on. He saved democracy once by beating a tyrant. He’s doing it again, but he doesn’t do it by beating his chest.”