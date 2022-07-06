“There is a leadership vacuum right now, and he’s not filling it,” Jentleson said. “I sympathize with the argument that there’s very little they can do legislatively. But in moments of crisis, the president is called upon to be a leader. And when people are feeling scared and angry and outraged, they look to him for that, and they’re not getting much.”

A third Democrat strategist vented to the Hill that Biden’s inaction is frustrating. “It’s infuriating,” the person said. “Our house is on fire and it seems like they’re doing nothing to put the fire out. They’re just watching it with the rest of us.”

Politico Playbook encapsulated the Democrat frustration by noting Democrats need a “vibe shift” to “reflect their anger and angst.”

“Biden (and Democrats) need a vibe shift — fast. They want the president to reflect their anger and angst. They want him to project strength and that he has a plan for meaningful action,” Playbook’s reporters wrote. “They want him to pick fights at the right time with the right opponents, messaging on themes that get reinforced time and again.”

On Wednesday, Biden’s former advisor Cedric Richmond pushed back on the criticisms of Biden by suggesting that voters do not want a nation more divided, which Biden supposedly united by defeating Donald Trump.

“The country didn’t elect Joe Biden because they wanted a Democratic Donald Trump to go out there every day and divide the country more,” Richmond said. Radical Democrats attacking Biden are “scapegoating the President, or distracted and not focusing on what they should be focused on. He saved democracy once by beating a tyrant. He’s doing it again, but he doesn’t do it by beating his chest.”

Richmond warned the criticism of Biden could produce “the same foolishness that got us Donald Trump — ‘Hillary wasn’t good enough,’ ‘She’s not fighting hard enough,'” Richmond stated. “That’s what got us Donald Trump. And that got us Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. Case closed.”