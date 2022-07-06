Photos: ‘Recall George Gascón’ Hands in 26% More Signatures than Required

The campaign to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón handed in 717,000 signatures to the county registrar on Wednesday — 26% more than the required target of 566,857 voters, in case some of the signatures are rejected.

According to Bill Melugin of Fox News, the campaign surpassed its goal of 700,000, and brought in an additional 150,000 in the few weeks since two police officers were ambushed by a man who was only free because of Gascón’s lenient policies.

BREAKING: The campaign to recall LA DA @GeorgeGascon tells me it has collected 717,000 signatures for today’s deadline. They need 566,857 verified. Their goal was 700k for “padding”. They received over 150,000 in the last few weeks since 2 El Monte PD officers killed. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 6, 2022

As Breitbart News reported earlier Wednesday, the campaign reached its target — 10% of all registered voters in Los Angeles County — in mid-June, but continued collecting more signatures. The effort is the largest petition in the history of the county.

A similar effort fizzled in 2021, but activists and organizers had built more public support the second time through.

The campaign hopes to recall Gascón, who was elected in 2020 with the backing of millions of dollars in spending by left-wing billionaire George Soros. San Francisco voters recalled their own radical district attorney, Chesa Boudin, last month.

Both San Francisco and Los Angeles have suffered crime waves in the midst of Democratic Party efforts to enact “criminal justice reform” and to appease the demands of the Black Lives Matter movement, which include defunding the police.

If the signatures are verified, following legal challenges, a recall of Gascón could well appear on the November ballot in L.A.

