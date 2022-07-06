‘Recall George Gascón’ to Hand in Signatures; More than Required

The campaign to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón will hand in all of the hundreds of thousands of petition signatures it has gathered over the past several months on Wednesday in an effort to trigger a recall election.

The signatures are to be handed in at 2:00 p.m. at the L.A. County Registrar of Voters, with a large truck offloading the many petitions that were signed.

In a statement, the Recall George Gascón campaign said:

The people of Los Angeles have spoken in a resounding way, with hundreds of thousands of residents adding their names to the recall petition and 37 cities voting no confidence in their District Attorney. On Wednesday, we will be submitting the required signatures to initiate a recall. The sheer magnitude of this effort, and time and investment required to get to this point, show how strong the public desire is to remove George Gascon from office. From day one, this recall has been led by the very victims who Gascon has abandoned, ignored, and dismissed. When the recall qualifies, he will not be able to ignore them any longer.

As Breitbart News has noted:

Gascón was elected in 2020 with the help of millions of dollars in spending by Soros and a slew of endorsements by the Democratic Party establishment in Los Angeles. and throughout California. He unseated incumbent Jackie Lacey, the first black woman ever to hold the job. Gascón echoed the rhetoric of the rampant Black Lives Matter movement, and launched radical “reforms” immediately upon taking office, including ending cash bail; barring prosecutors from seeking the death penalty, ending most sentence enhancements for aggravated crimes; and barring the prosecution of juveniles as adults. These changes coincided with — or, critics say, contributed to — a crime wave in L.A. Still, Gascón touted his term as a great success, citing the fact that he had reduced thousands of years’ worth of prison sentences. Last December, he invited fellow radical and Soros-funded prosecutors to join him at a one-year anniversary celebration. But the festivities were soured by news of the murder of Jacqueline Avant, a prominent black philanthropist, during an armed robbery at her home. Gascón is one of some 75 Soros-funded prosecutors across the U.S., who have pushed “criminal justice reform” and the radical agenda of the Black Lives Matter movement as crime has risen. The issue is a major motivating force behind a shift toward Republicans, particularly among Hispanic voters, and Democrats have been slow to respond to the public outrage.

A first attempt to recall Gascón last year failed for lack of signatures and funding. However, the second attempt has been more successful. Last month, San Francisco voters recalled radical District Attorney Chesa Boudin, a close ally of Gascón.

On June 15, the Gascón recall campaign announced that it had obtained the minimum number of signatures — 566, 857 voters, or 10% of registered voters in Los Angeles County, making the effort the largest petition drive in county history.

The recall campaign continued to collect signatures for the remaining three weeks before the July 6 deadline so that it would have a buffer of valid signatures in case some number of those submitted were declared invalid after anticipated challenges.

