Amanda Gorman, the National Youth Poet Laureate who recited her work at the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden, posted on social media on Independence Day a poem that disparaged the United States of America and mocked the National Anthem:

O say can we see, by the Gone’s early flight,

What so loudly we failed at the mornlight’s past gleaming, Whose flawed stripes and strifed scars, through the perilous plight,

Our wan hearts, we watched, stirred and valiantly screaming. (1/2)

(2/2) And the rifle’s dread glare, bullets bursting in air,

Gave truth in our sight that our flag was not spared.

O say does that scar-mangled banner yet save

Our land of the free and the home of the brave?