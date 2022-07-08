Former President Donald Trump called on drug dealers, human traffickers, and those who kill police to get the death penalty during a Save America rally held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday night.

Trump said:

So this is a little controversial. And I will either get a standing ovation – and I don’t care about the ovation, I care about the country – or people are going to walk out of the room for what I’m about to say. But it’s time finally to say it. If you look at countries all throughout the world…The only ones that don’t have a drug problem are those that institute the death penalty for drug dealers. They’re the only ones, they don’t have any problem.

During a speech in Las Vegas tonight, former President Trump just announced he supports the death penalty for drug dealers. — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) July 9, 2022

Trump also added that human traffickers and those who kill police should face the death penalty.

“Those who kill police officers as well as those who kill through human trafficking,” he continued.

“So we can be streetwise tough and smart and end our problem or we can be politically correct, weak and frankly, extremely stupid,” Trump said. “Which is probably the way we will continue to be and lose millions and millions more people to a scourge the likes of which our country and most other countries have never seen before.”

“So do something about it. It’s The only way you’re going to win the only way you’re going to win all right,” the former president added.

President Trump just called for the death penalty for “those who kill through human trafficking.” 🔥ὄ pic.twitter.com/ylGpYKLrpL — Elaine Ben Moha🍊 (@LaineyWasi) July 9, 2022

Trump’s comments about drug dealers receiving the death penalty are aligned with reports during his presidency in 2018 that he supported the policy.

Axios’ Jonathan Swan reported that Trump secretly favored the policy in February 2018. However, just one month later, Trump came out in public support of the policy.

“If we don’t get tough on the drug dealers, we are wasting our time,” he said at the time. “That toughness includes the death penalty.”

Trump campaigned in Las Vegas on Friday night on behalf of Adam Laxalt, candidate for U.S. Senate, and Sheriff Joe Lombardo, candidate for governor. Trump is scheduled to speak in Alaska on Saturday in support of Sarah Palin’s candidate for U.S. House and Kelly Tshibaka’s run for U.S. Senate.