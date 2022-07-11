Reps. Lieu and Ocasio-Cortez Demand that Senate Determine Whether Justices Lied About Views on Roe

Far-left Democrat Reps. Ted Lieu (D-CA) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wrote a letter demanding that the Senate leadership state whether they believe Trump-nominated Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch lied about their views on Roe v. Wade following the Court’s 5-3-1 ruling overturning the 1973 decision.

“We are writing because the legitimacy of the United States Supreme Court is at stake,” the leftist lawmakers wrote to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), asserting that “multiple Supreme Court Justices misled the American people during their confirmation hearings about their views on Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood.” Lieu and Ocasio-Cortez stated that Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, both of whom were nominated by former President Donald Trump and ruled in favor of overturning Roe, “directly lied to Senators.”

They continued:

The majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization makes several strong, sweeping statements about Roe and Casey. Justice Samuel Alito authored the opinion, joined by Justices Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Clarence Thomas. The majority opinion asserts that Roe was “egregiously wrong from the start.” The opinion also states that “Roe and Casey represent an error that cannot be allowed to stand.” As nominees during their confirmation hearings, the Justices did not tell the American people, or the Unites States Senate that Roe was “egregiously wrong from the start” or that “Roe and Casey represent an error that cannot be allowed to stand.” In fact, they expressed the exact opposite position.

The lawmakers continued, concluding that the justices misled lawmakers.

“We request that the Senate make its position clear on whether Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch lied under oath during their confirmation hearings,” they wrote Schumer.

“We must call out their actions for what they were before the moment passes, so that we can prevent such a mendacious denigration of our fundamental rights and the rule of law from ever happening again,” they demanded:

Our Constitutional Republic cannot tolerate Supreme Court Justices who lied in order to get confirmed. The legitimacy of the Court is at stake. Letter from @AOC and me requesting the Senate to make a finding on whether Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch lied to the American people. pic.twitter.com/snQQf2cVKm — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 11, 2022

We cannot allow Supreme Court nominees lying and/or misleading the Senate under oath to go unanswered. Both GOP & Dem Senators stated SCOTUS justices misled them. This cannot be accepted as precedent. Doing so erodes rule of law, delegitimizes the court, and imperils democracy. https://t.co/yZW6BKnqFG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 11, 2022

This is not the first time Ocasio-Cortez in particular has called for action. She called for Gorsuch and Kavanaugh to be impeached just last month.

Notably, even the New York Times acknowledged that “neither justice explicitly said that Roe was a settled law that they would uphold,” as Breitbart News reported.