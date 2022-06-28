Socialist radical Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has called upon the U.S. House to impeach Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh for allegedly “lying under oath” when questioned about Roe v. Wade during the confirmation process.

Speaking to NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, the open socialist said that the two justices straight-up “lied” and argued that“there must be consequences for such a deeply destabilizing action and hostile takeover of our democratic institutions.”

AOC had seized upon remarks by Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Joe Manchin (WV) in the wake of the Dobbs decision, with both saying that Gorsuch and Kavanaugh vowed to leave Roe v. Wade alone.

“I believe that lying under oath is an impeachable offense,” she said.

However, as the New York Times noted, neither justice explicitly said that Roe was a settled law that they would uphold.

Neither justice gave straightforward answers about ruling on Roe. Justice Kavanaugh declined to directly answer whether the decision was “correct law.” He said at one point that the case was “important precedent of the Supreme Court that has been reaffirmed many times.” Justice Gorsuch followed a similar tack. He refused to say how he would rule on Roe, noting that the decision was “a precedent of the U.S. Supreme Court that had been reaffirmed.”

Though Gorsuch did say during the confirmation hearing he would have “walked out the door” if President Trump had asked him to torpedo Roe v. Wade, he did not issue a full-throated defense of the law.

“For a judge to start tipping his or her hand about whether they like or dislike this or that precedent would send the wrong signal,” said Gorsuch. “It would send the signal to the American people that the judge’s personal views have something to do with the judge’s job.”

The House could impeach a sitting Supreme Court justice by a majority vote while the Senate would require a two-thirds majority to convict. The only Supreme Court justice ever impeached by the U.S. House in American history, Samuel Chase, survived the Senate trial.