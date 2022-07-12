A wide variety of Hispanic Republicans slammed first lady Jill Biden for comparing the diversity of the Hispanic community to San Antonio’s “breakfast tacos.”

Biden asserted that the Hispanic community is “as unique as the breakfast tacos” in San Antonio, Texas, while at a speaking arrangement. The first lady’s remarks came at the LatinX IncluXion Luncheon.

Jill Biden said:

Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community—as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio—is your strength.

At a "Latinx IncluXion" conference, Jill Biden says the Hispanic community is as "unique" as tacos.pic.twitter.com/Vb5wJyYGWB — RNC Latinos (@RNCLatinos) July 11, 2022

Her comparison sparked outrage from conservatives online, particularly with Hispanic members of the Republican Party. Numerous Hispanic GOP candidates across the country spoke out against Biden’s remarks shortly after they went viral on Twitter.

Irene Armendariz-Jackson, who is running for Congress in Texas’s 16th district, mocked Jill and her husband, President Joe Biden, in a video posted to Twitter.

“Hi, it’s Irene Armendariz-Jackson and here in Texas’ 16th, it’s Taco Tuesday. And I have a message for Jill Biden. You may think Hispanics are unique as a taco, but I actually found the perfect taco for Joe Biden,” Armendariz-Jackson said while dumping the contents of a taco. “See, it’s just a shell.”

Jill Biden may think that Hispanics are only as unique as tacos, but I actually found the perfect taco for her husband. As you can see, it’s just a shell! pic.twitter.com/4Oo18YvPMR — Irene Armendariz-Jackson For Congress (@ArmendarizDis16) July 12, 2022

During Biden’s remarks, English professor Jill Biden also mispronounced “bodegas” as “bogedas.”

Armendariz-Jackson took to Twitter to slam Biden for mispronouncing the word and promoting the “Latinx” agenda.

“I’m an American who was born to legal Mexican immigrants. I do not identify as Latinx. I do not identify as a bo-guh-da. I do not identify as a breakfast taco, either. I’m a proud American woman. I’m a proud Hispanic woman,” Armendariz-Jackson tweeted. “Enough of this idiotic racist pandering, please.”

I'm an American who was born to legal Mexican immigrants. I do not identify as Latinx. I do not identify as a bo-guh-da. I do not identify as a breakfast taco, either. I'm a proud American woman. I'm a proud Hispanic woman. Enough of this idiotic racist pandering, please. — Irene Armendariz-Jackson For Congress (@ArmendarizDis16) July 12, 2022

Catalina Lauf, the Republican nominee for Congress in Illinois’s 11th district, joked on Twitter, “Breakfast taco, post-workout taco, which unique taco are you?”

“The diversity of this community is as unique as breakfast tacos” – Jill Biden Breakfast taco, post-workout taco, which unique taco are you? pic.twitter.com/OWEPTGKOqY — Catalina Lauf (@CatalinaLauf) July 12, 2022

Desi Cuellar, running for Congress in New York’s 14th district, called out Biden’s “stupidity” and added that “the only lasting tradition of the Democrat Party is racism.”

Does Jill Biden realize that she referred to 20% of the US population as “breakfast tacos”? I’ve really had enough of this stupidity. The only lasting tradition of the Democrat Party is racism. Help me take one of these “Latinx” idiots out of Congress: https://t.co/H9YHHJxWQe pic.twitter.com/wdLMpfNN0h — Desi Cuellar (@DesiJCuellar) July 12, 2022

Cassandra Garcia, a candidate in Texas’s 28th congressional district, mocked Biden for her mispronunciation of bodega.

“Thank you Dr. Jill Biden, Ed.D. for clarifying that Democrats think Hispanics are ‘unique’ like tacos,” she said. “However, I think you’re confused. We Texans love our bodegas. Bowguhdahs must be where Joe’s Latinx puppet Henry Cuellar shops.”

Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX), when challenging an op-ed from CNN, stated, “Maybe I’m not the right type of taco,” referencing the first lady’s comments.

Some Republican elected officials joined in on the fun as well. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) briefly changed his profile picture to a photograph of a taco after the first lady’s remarks.

Biden’s staff issued an apology for her remarks one day after the social media outrage. “The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community,” the first lady’s Press Secretary Michael LaRosa tweeted.