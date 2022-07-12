Poll: Kari Lake Leads in Arizona Republican Primary

Kari Lake, former Phoenix Fox 10 news anchor, is maintaining her lead in Arizona’s Republican primary even as early voting is underway, although challenger Karrin Taylor Robson has appeared to narrow the gap, a HighGround Public Affairs survey found.

According to the survey, Lake leads with 39 percent support, followed by Robson with 35.3 percent.

Nearly one in five, 19.2 percent, said they remain undecided.

This reflects a massive jump for Robson from the HighGround’s April poll, where Lake led with 30.3 percent of the vote and Robson trailed with 9.5 percent support.

“Momentum appears to be building for Karrin Taylor Robson as early ballots drop,” Chuck Coughlin, President and CEO of HighGround said in a statement, although he noted that Lake has held a “fairly steady number” over the past few months:

She has stayed true to the narrow constituency that made her a front-runner in the first place. Robson, on the other hand, appears to be picking up the bulk of the Salmon supporters, undecided, and unaffiliated voters are trending her way. There’s a path to victory here, but it’s likely to be close.

The survey was taken July 2-7, 2022, among 400 likely voters and has a +/- 4.9 percent margin of error.

An OH Predictive Insights survey released last week showed similar results, as Lake led Robson by five percentage points:

2022 #AZGov Republican Primary Poll: Kari Lake 40%

Karrin Taylor Robson 35%

Scott Neely 3%

Paola Tulliani-Zen 2%

Undecided 21%@OHPredictive ~ 515 LV ~ 6/30-7/2https://t.co/fsqV0i8UYf — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) July 6, 2022

During a recent interview on Breitbart News Saturday, Lake asserted her challenger, who outraised Lake $6.4 million to $2.4 million, is “‘trying to buy this election’ with her husband’s money,” as Breitbart News detailed, noting that “more than half of Robson’s money has “come from self-funded loans.”