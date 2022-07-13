Rep. Mayra Flores: Seems ‘More Breakfast Tacos Are Leaning Republican’ amid Bidenflation

Hannah Bleau

Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX), a conservative Republican and the first Mexican-born woman sworn in to Congress, said it seems as if “more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican,” — in homage to first lady Jill Biden recently comparing Latinos to breakfast tacos — as Americans continue to grapple with Bidenflation.

“US inflation hit 9.1% over the past year; early polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican #WalkAway #lexit,” Flores said in reaction to the recent economic report, referencing the first lady recently comparing Latinos to breakfast tacos during a speech this week in San Antonio, Texas:

Flores successfully flipped Texas’s historically Democrat-held thirty-fourth Congressional District last month — a victory many in the GOP say serves as a sign of the tides turning in favor of Republicans, particularly among Hispanic voters.

A recent New York Times/Siena College survey evidenced that trend, showing Biden losing support among Hispanic voters since taking office.

“I think this election can create a realignment, where we are a party that represents the diversity of this nation,” GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said during a June appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“The RNC has invested in 30 community centers in black, Asian, and Hispanic communities for the past year, and the motivation of this is: we think there is a time for a shift,” she continued, adding that Democrats have “taken these communities for granted as just habitual Democrat voters.”

“And we thought, if we invest, and we show up, and we have a conversation, we’ll make some changes, and one of those offices was in Mayra Flores’s area,” she added.

