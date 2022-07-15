Adam Schiff Rips Biden’s Visit to Saudi Arabia: ‘One Fist Bump Is Worth a Thousand Words’

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) appeared to criticize President Joe Biden’s Friday visit to Saudi Arabia, suggesting the trip underscores the United States’ dependancy on oil from Middle Eastern nations.

“If we ever needed a visual reminder of the continuing grip oil-rich autocrats have on U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, we got it today. One fist bump is worth a thousand words,” Schiff wrote on social media.

Earlier Friday, Biden landed in Jeddah around noon Eastern time via Israel and shortly after arrived at the royal palace, where he was met by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Biden greeted MBS with a fist bump, carefully avoiding a handshake. The move comes after the president labeled Saudi Arabia a “pariah” over its killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi — a conclusion reached by U.S. intelligence officials. Schiff previously said he did not believe the president should travel to Saudi Arabia and meet with MBS.

“I wouldn’t go. I wouldn’t shake his hand. This is someone who butchered an American resident, cut him up into pieces in the most terrible and pre-meditated way,” the lawmaker told CBS’ Face the Nation.

Biden will reportedly ask Saudi Arabia to increase oil production as gas prices remain sky high in the U.S., according to NBC News.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the president will also discuss security matters in relation to China and Russia.

“He’s intent on ensuring that there is not a vacuum in the Middle East for China and Russia to fill, that American leadership and American engagement will be a feature of US policy in this region, and that we intend to play a critical role in this strategically vital region on an ongoing basis,” Sullivan stated, according to AlJazeera.