North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) has vetoed for the second time legislation that would require local police departments to turn criminal illegal aliens over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when they are arrested.

North Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature had passed the legislation with no support from Democrats. The plan would require local police departments to notify ICE agents when a criminal illegal alien has been arrested on local charges.

Cooper vetoed the legislation this week, claiming it would spur “fear” in North Carolina.

“This law is only about scoring political points and using fear to divide North Carolinians,” Cooper said in a statement. “As the state’s former top law enforcement officer, I know that current law already allows the state to incarcerate and prosecute dangerous criminals regardless of immigration status.”

“This bill is unconstitutional and weakens law enforcement in North Carolina by mandating that sheriffs do the job of federal agents, using local resources that could hurt their ability to protect their counties,” Cooper continued.

Cooper’s vetoing of the legislation ensures that sanctuary jurisdictions can continue operating throughout North Carolina. Currently there are six sanctuary counties in the state — Mecklenburg County, Wake County, Durham County, Orange County, Forsyth County, and Buncombe County.

