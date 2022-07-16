Former President Donald Trump holds a strong lead among Texas Republican primary voters in a hypothetical 2024 GOP primary race, a CWSResearch/DefendTXLiberty survey released this week found.

“If the upcoming 2024 Republican Primary for president were held today, and the candidates were Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott, Glenn Youngkin, Nikki Haley, and Mike Pence, for whom would you vote?” the survey asked.

Trump holds a strong lead with 45 percent support — 19 percent ahead of his closest challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who came in second with 26 percent support. That number speaks to DeSantis’s growing popularity nationwide, as just four percent of Texas Republicans surveyed chose their own Gov. Greg Abbott (R) as their top choice.

Nine percent are undecided, while six percent chose former Vice President Mike Pence. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley each garnered 5%.

The survey also asked respondents who they would support if Trump failed to participate in the 2024 election. In that scenario, DeSantis takes a commanding lead with 56 percent support. Sen. Cruz is the only other potential candidate who garnered double digit support with 12 percent.

The survey was taken July 9-10, 2022, among 1,918 Texas respondents who voted in the 2022 Republican primary or Republican primary runoff election, and has a +/- 2.2 percent margin of error. It coincides with several other surveys showing Trump as the dominant potential contender in the GOP primary, both nationally and in individual states.

A recent Neighborhood Research/Media NH poll, for example, also showed Trump leading the pack by double digits with 41 percent support.