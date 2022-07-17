Joe Biden Lashes Critics of His Fist Bump with Mohammed bin Salman

President Joe Biden lashed out Sunday at critics of his fist bump greeting with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“Why don’t you guys talk about something that matters?” Biden snapped after reporters asked him if he regretted the fist bump moment.

“I’m happy to answer a question that matters.”

The president spoke to reporters briefly after returning to the White House, but did not want to address his controversial moment with the crown prince, despite vowing during his presidential campaign to treat the Saudis as a pariah for the murder of dissident columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

President Joe Biden greeted Mohammed bin Salman with an awkward fist bump as he arrived at the Royal Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday. https://t.co/c0HAQaVvDM — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 15, 2022

On Friday, Biden laughed at reporters when asked to respond to his critics.

He insisted he brought up Khashoggi’s murder at the top of his meeting with Salman, saying he was “straightforward and direct” with the crown prince.

“He basically said that he — he was not personally responsible for it. I indicated that he probably was,” Biden said.

In an interview with CNN, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir disagreed with Biden’s characterization of the meeting.

Khashoggi Outrage Is Over! Biden Chummy with Saudi Crown Prince pic.twitter.com/D2HvpM5jcc — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 15, 2022

He countered the president took Saudi Arabia’s claims “at face value.”

When reporters asked Biden if he thought the Saudis were telling the truth about the meeting, he replied, “No.”