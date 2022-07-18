The Pulitzer Prize Board on Monday announced it is standing by awards given to the New York Times and Washington Post for their reports on the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax.

“In the last three years, the Pulitzer Board has received inquiries, including from former President Donald Trump, about submissions from The New York Times and The Washington Post on Russian interference in the U.S. election and its connections to the Trump campaign–submissions that jointly won the 2018 National Reporting prize,” the organization’s statement reads.

“These inquiries prompted the Pulitzer Board to commission two independent reviews of the work submitted by those organizations to our National Reporting competition,” the board continued before announcing the establishment media outlets will keep their prizes.

“The separate reviews converged in their conclusions: that no passages or headlines, contentions or assertions in any of the winning submissions were discredited by facts that emerged subsequent to the conferral of the prizes,” the board claimed.

In total, 20 articles were challenged with formal complaints. All 20 were ruled factual by the Pulitzer Prize Board. The questioned articles include the following titles:

FBI was to pay author of Trump dossier (WaPo)

Trump reveals secret intelligence to Russians (WaPo)

Trump crafted son’s statement on Russian contact (WaPo)

Trump’s Son Heard of Link To Moscow Before Meeting (NYT)

Emails Disclose Trump Son’s Glee At Russian Offer (NYT)

Unlikely Source Propelled Russian Meddling Inquiry (NYT)

Undisclosed On Forms, Kushner Met 2 Russians (NYT)

Despite claims by Democrats and establishment media reports that former President Donald Trump colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, those claims were found to be baseless. In March of 2019, the Mueller report found no evidence Donald Trump colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

“It did not reach a conclusion on whether the president had obstructed justice,” Breitbart News reported about the Mueller report. “Barr has said he was surprised that Mueller did not reach a conclusion, and decided with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that the evidence did not support an obstruction of justice allegation.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.