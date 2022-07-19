Atlantic Asks Readers Who Should Run for Dems in 2024

The Atlantic’s Conor Friedersdorf shared suggestions from readers Monday about who could replace President Joe Biden on the 2024 Democrat ticket.

Friedersdorf posed the question last week in his newsletter for the Atlantic: “Should Joe Biden run for reelection? If not, who would you choose to replace him on the Democratic ticket?” On Monday he shared some replies from readers — “20 Reader Ideas for Who Could Replace Biden.”

The question gave Atlantic readers an opportunity to voice their opinions about who they would choose to replace Biden in 2024. “Gavin Newsom, Jon Stewart, Liz Cheney, Amy Klobuchar, Stacey Abrams,” were some of the suggestions. And there were more.

Friedersdorf prefaced the readers’ opinions by stating if “correspondents were representative of the American electorate, Biden would be in trouble––the overwhelming majority of you want him to retire.”

The correspondents’ frustrations with Biden included his age, lack of charisma, failed policies, outdated male gender, and nonexistent intersectional qualities: JD, however, prefers Biden, but with a new VP. Jonathan wonders if there’s any other viable choice for Democrats. Biden skeptics come from many different perspectives. Perry makes the case for a change, without naming a possible successor to Biden. Suzen makes a case for Amy Klobuchar. Joanne agrees with Suzen: Klobuchar. Corrine favors a Newsom run. So does Larry: “I would like to see Newsom run in 2024. He is young, photogenic, and most importantly, willing to call out Republicans right on their home turf. What a refreshing change that would be.” Eli makes the case for Mayor Pete. Gidon wants a nontraditional nominee to win over independents. Jameelah makes the case for Stacey Abrams. Peter wants “a national unity ticket consisting of a prominent Democrat (Pete Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar or Sherrod Brown) and a prominent Republican (Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger, or a retired military figure like William McRaven) who run together as independent and patriotic Americans who are committed to the restoration of the rule of law and fidelity to the Constitution.” Julie, who is 57, represents the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, and would like Kamala Harris to run. Dianne writes, “I’m 78, and I believe we are entitled to younger, newer leaders. We need their ideas and energy.” Patricia is worried about a reelection bid and knows who she doesn’t want — Biden or Harris — but it’s not clear who she does want. James wants someone younger than Biden. Nancy has fallen for Liz Cheney. Sid’s perspective is Bernie or Bust.

The Atlantic is just one publication that has turned on Joe Biden in recent months. The New York Times has penned at least six articles in the last month slamming Biden and potentially dashing the hopes of the president’s reelection chances. For example, on June 11, Reid J. Epstein and Jennifer Medina of the Times wrote an article titled “Should Biden Run in 2024? Democratic Whispers of ‘No’ Start to Rise.” The article took aim at Biden by highlighting Democrats’ frustration and doubt about “the president’s ability to rescue his reeling party and take the fight to Republicans. “While many establishment media publications have begun to swivel against Biden after supporting his 2020 candidacy, Americans do not trust the establishment media. According to Gallup, only 16 percent of Americans have a “great deal/quite a lot of confidence” in the nation’s newspapers. Just 11 percent “have same the degree of confidence” in “news” on television.

“A majority of Americans have expressed confidence in newspapers only once — in 1979, when 51% did. But there is a wide margin between that and the second-highest readings of 39% in 1973 and 1990,” Gallup’s analysis reads. “The trend average for newspapers is 30%, well above the latest reading of 16%, which is the first time the measure has fallen below 20%. The percentage of Americans who say they have “very little” or volunteer that they have no confidence is currently the highest on record, at 46%.”