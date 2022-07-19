New York Democrat Rep. Carolyn Maloney has tapped her personal fortune ahead of a potentially tough reelection battle with Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) in August, the New York Times first reported.

Maloney, one of the wealthiest members of Congress, lent her campaign $900,000, according to new filings released late Friday. She is running against Nadler- a long-time lawmaker, colleague, and House committee chair- and “congressional wannabe” Suraj Patel in the primary on August 23 after a court-ordered redrawing of congressional district lines combined the East and West Sides of Manhattan into a single district.

With the $900,000, Maloney holds a commanding financial lead against Nalder as the two fight for their political futures. The massive loan is combined with roughly $600,000 from outside donations in the second quarter, which leaves her with approximately $2 million in the bank.

Nadler reported receiving $500,000 in contributions and did not loan his campaign additional funds, which left him with $1.2 million in cash.

“There was never a doubt that I would continue to fight for the people in my district,” Maloney said. “Thus, I decided to use some of my retirement savings to invest in this campaign.”

Nadler, taking a stab at Maloney on Twitter, said, “I’m the son of a chicken farmer — no fortune over here!” His co-campaign manager, Julian Gerson, said the congressman would “have the resources we need to run a campaign that’ll talk to every voter.”

Patel noted to the Times that both members of Congress have taken money from corporate donors, adding, “The 60 years of incumbency in this race are desperate to hold onto their seats.”

Of both of the lawmakers’ times in office, this is the first time that Maloney and Nadler have run against each other and the first time their districts have been joined together. As the two announced they would run against each other, they repeatedly traded barbs.

Nader has called Maloney an “anti-vaxxer” and highlighted her far-left record. Meanwhile, Maloney has accused him of sexism for initially asking her to switch congressional districts and run elsewhere.

This is the third time Patel has looked to unseat Maloney.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.