A ballot initiative that will be placed before Oregon voters this fall would ban “high capacity” magazine sales and require a permit for firearm purchases.

Oregon Live reports that initiative, Initiative Petition 17, is also known as the Reduction of Gun Violence Act.

KGW notes Initiative Petition 17 would ban future sales of “high capacity” magazines while allowing those who currently own such magazines to keep them, However, it would limit where currently-owned magazines could be used.

The permits for firearm purchases would require a background check and practical demonstration of gun safety and gun use. The permit would have to be renewed every five years.

Rabbi Michael Cahana is a proponent of the gun control measure, saying he believes “we have to have balance. We have to balance the rights of gun owners and rights of ordinary citizens to live in safety.”

Marilyn Keller, another proponent of the gun control initiative, said, “It’s time for us to really get up, get out, rock the vote, get this thing passed so we can begin to see another way of living, a safer way of living.”

