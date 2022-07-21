Joe Biden Raises Doubts on Nancy Pelosi’s Planned Summer Trip to Taiwan

President Joe Biden expressed doubts Wednesday about the safety of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned trip to Taiwan this summer.

Biden indicated to reporters he had concerns about the trip planned for next month as China has signaled its strong opposition to the idea.

“Well, I — I think that — the military thinks it’s not a good idea right now, but I don’t know what the status of it is,” Biden said when asked by reporters about Pelosi’s proposed overseas venture.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned the United States the trip would have “severe negative impact” on relations with China and vowed “strong and resolute measures” if she visited.

The state-run media in China has described Pelosi’s planned trip as a “huge historic mistake” and “a red line that Pelosi must never cross.”

Biden raising concerns about the trip throws into question whether Pelosi will ultimately go through with her visit to the island, in the face of Chinese opposition.

The president told reporters he expected to speak with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping within “the next ten days” but did not confirm a planned call.

When asked what he would tell Xi about tariffs, Biden only replied, “I’ll tell him to have a good day. No.”