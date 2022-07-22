Former President Donald Trump Holds ‘Save America’ Rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona… (Video Courtesy of Right Side Broadcasting Network)…

Former President Donald Trump will hold a Save America rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, to support Kari Lake, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor of Arizona.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 9 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. MT.

Trump endorsed Lake in September 2021, touting her strength on such issues as “crime,” “border,” “Second Amendment,” “military,” and “vets.”

“It’s an honor having his support & it is a privilege to lead his #AmericaFirst Movement in Arizona,” Lake said in a July 21 tweet.

The Establishment has thrown everything at me. It hasn't left a scratch. President Trump, "The Teflon Don," tells me he can relate. It's an honor having his support & it is a privilege to lead his #AmericaFirst Movement in Arizona. The swamp is strong. We are stronger. — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) July 22, 2022

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Governor Doug Ducey (R-AZ) will be holding a “dueling rally” in support of Karrin Taylor Robson, another candidate for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, according to CBS News.

On July 20, Breitbart News noted that the two upcoming rallies — and the Arizona gubernatorial primary more generally — will serve as a “proxy war” between Trump’s wing of the Republican Party and the establishment wing, with which the former president has maintained tense relations, writing, “The split-screen just two weeks ahead of Election Day — while ballots are already out and people are already voting early by mail — is the most intense direct contrast this ongoing proxy war for control of the party has seen this year.”

You can follow Michael Foster on Twitter at @realmfoster.