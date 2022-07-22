The leading candidate in the Arizona Republican primary for the U.S. Senate, Blake Masters, ripped Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) as the “worst senator in America” and laid into “RINOS” while speaking at the Save America Rally in Prescott, AZ, Friday night.

C-SPAN streamed the rally where Masters gave remarks before former President Donald J. Trump took the stage, and the candidate immediately took aim at Kelly, a former astronaut who is seeking a second term in the Senate and could very well clash with Masters in the general election.

“It’s just so good to be here. Of course, we’re here because we’ve got a few problems to fix. I wish it weren’t true, but man, it is. And one of the problems – I’m talking now about the worst Senator in America, you know who it is, Mark Kelly,” Masters said, drawing boos from the crowd.

“And if you know one thing about Mark Kelly, it’s that he was an astronaut,” Masters said. “Have you heard about this? He’ll tell you all about it.”

The Trump-endorsed candidate went on to say:

Mark Kelly is completely disconnected from what life is like here on planet Earth. He’s just out to lunch. Here on Earth, in America, out-of-control inflation means that your gas, and your groceries, and your rent just keep going up and up and up. Here on Earth, in America, out-of-control illegal immigration just means that violent crime gets worse and worse.

Masters went on to suggest the audience “send him back to space” in the midterm elections on November 8:

He has voted for all the crazy spending that has caused this massive inflation. Mark Kelly voted to legalize abortion nationwide up until the moment of birth. Think about how radical that is. And this after promising Arizonans that he was going to be an independent, that he was going to be a moderate. And you know what? He lied.

The America First candidate went on to dub Kelly “a rubber stamp vote for the Joe Biden-Chuck Schumer agenda.” And after slamming Democrats for “destroying our country,” he blasted establishment Republicans:

But you know who else deserves some blame, the weak-willed establishment Republicans who’ve stood idly by and let it happen. You know who I’m talking about, so-called ‘conservative’ leaders, who are apparently too weak to conserve anything. These guys just want to go along to get along, maybe they want to slow down the progressives just a little bit – not good enough. I am sick of these RINOs, are you sick of them? They only want to play defense, but we can’t do that. We need to learn from President Trump and play offense. What does that look like? We know what to do. We need to seal the border. We need to stop election fraud. We need to stop this crazy inflation. We’re going break up Big Tech. Here’s one for you: why don’t we ban Chinese nationals from buying up all of the American farmland?

Masters went on to say Republicans should “impeach Joe Biden, we should impeach Mayorkas for the dereliction of duty at the southern border, and I promise you, we are going to investigate and prosecute Anthony Fauci.”

“Arizona, make me your nominee, so we can beat Mark Kelly, put America First, and finish the work that President Trump got started,” he concluded.