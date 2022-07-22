Job Creators Network Times Square Billboard Rips ‘Elite’ Pete Buttigieg for Pushing Expensive EVs: ‘Let Them Drive Electric Cars’

Job Creators Network (JCN) is calling out Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg after weeks of the failed presidential candidate shaming Americans who refuse to embrace the White House’ pricey green agenda and expensive electric vehicles, with a massive Times Square billboard that reads “ELITE PETE SAYS, ‘LET THEM DRIVE ELECTRIC CARS.’”

“Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is belittling the problem as a mere inconvenience that can be avoided by simply buying an electric car,” said JCN President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz in a statement Friday.

“Perhaps Elite Pete should get off his throne to experience how the average American lives,” Ortiz said.

This week, Buttigieg said he’s “still astonished” that people “seem to really struggle to let go of the status quo” of fossil fuel-based energy and transportation amidst the Biden administration’s push for pricier green energy alternatives.

“I’m still astonished that some folks and I felt this as I was testifying in Congress yesterday. Some folks seem to really struggle to let go of the status quo,” Buttigieg said on CNBC.

Watch below:

“If someone wants to raise the reasons why it’s hard, those are absolutely challenges we should be taking on and working through, but if it’s done as an excuse to do nothing, all we’re doing is signing up for more of these vexing questions that pit our interests, our alliances and our values against each other year after year after year.”

Some of those “challenges” are working Americans who are already struggling to buy food for their family and to put gas in their cars, can’t come up with the extra $60,000 to $100,000 it takes to buy an electric vehicle.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter, instagram, and Parlor @jeromeehudson