Watch Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis Addresses Turning Point USA Student Action Summit

Watch live as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) addresses thousands of students in Tampa, Florida, at Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit.

Gov. DeSantis’ remarks are slated to begin at 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Students and young activists from across the country are in attendance for the three-day event, which kicked off Friday evening.

Other speakers include former President Donald Trump — who is slated to speak on Saturday evening — Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), former HUD Director Dr. Ben Carson, Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), Donald Trump Jr., among many others.

