25 Shot Friday into Saturday Night in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twenty-five people were shot Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

NBC 5 reported at least 25 people had been shot by 8:33 p.m. Saturday night, and one of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

The shooting fatality occurred after an altercation at a party early Saturday morning. A 34-year-old man was shot then transported to a hospital where he died.

WGN-TV noted three of weekend’s shooting injuries occurred outside a church during a funeral Saturday afternoon.

People were standing outside the church “near 108th and S State streets around 2:30 p.m.” when a grey vehicle drove by and someone inside the vehicle opened fire. Three men, ages 20, 25, and 37, were shot. All three were taken to the hospital in good condition.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out Pastor Donovan Price’s observation that funerals “should be a love event.”

Price commented on the shooting at Saturday’s funeral, saying, “To have something like this happen in the middle of it, it’s almost twice as shocking.”

The Sun-Times notes 362 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through July 23, 2022.

