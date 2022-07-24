At Least 3 Shot at Car Show in Gun-Controlled California

At least three people were shot Sunday afternoon at a car show at Peck Park in San Pedro, California.

ABC7 reports that the incident occurred just before 4 p.m.

CBS News notes seven victims were injured in total, at least three of whom are shooting victims.

Two of the gunshot victims, a man and a woman, were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

CBS LA’s Laurie Perez tweeted about the incident:

Getting close to Peck Park in San Pedro now…scene of shooting with reported multiple victims. LAPD officer just waved us down and told us to “be careful, suspects still outstanding and they’re wearing body armor.” @cbsla #kcal #crime #peckpark #sanpedro — Laurie Perez (@LauriePerez) July 24, 2022

California has universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a red flag law, a ten-day waiting period for gun purchases, gun registration requirements, a limit on the number of guns law-abiding citizens can buy each month, stringent requirements on “ghost guns” and gun parts kits, and background checks for ammunition sales, among other controls.

On June 5, 2022, Breitbart News pointed out that Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks California the number-one state for gun control. FBI data shows California was also the number-one state for “active shooter incidents” in 2021.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.