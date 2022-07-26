Vice President Kamala Harris again identified her gender pronouns in a conversation on Tuesday with community activists.

“I want to welcome these leaders for coming in to have this very important discussion about some of the most pressing issues of our time,” she began. “I am Kamala Harris. My pronouns are ‘she’ and ‘her.'”

Harris identified her pronouns during a roundtable meeting with disability advocates about the importance of abortion.

She also described herself as “a woman wearing a blue suit” on behalf of the visually impaired.

This is not the first time Harris has identified her pronouns, but she does not always do so when introducing herself.

“So I want to thank you and welcome you for being here. My pronouns are ‘she’ and ‘her,'” Harris said as she opened up a teleconference with gay activists in June 2021.

Harris also identified her pronouns in a town hall in October 2019, when she was running for president.

KAMALA HARRIS: My pronouns are she, her and hers. CHRIS CUOMO: Mine, too. HARRIS: Alright. pic.twitter.com/09gJ2pygjd — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) October 11, 2019

She also included her gender pronouns on her social media profiles when she ran for president.