Majority Say Biden Has Not Done Enough to Fight the Opioid Crisis

Most Americans do not believe President Joe Biden has done enough to fight the opioid crisis in the country, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Wednesday found.

Forty percent of those surveyed said abuse of opioid drugs is a “major problem” in the area they live, and 44 percent said the crisis has gotten “worse” over the last year under Biden’s leadership.

When asked if the Biden administration is doing enough to fight the opioid drug crisis, 56 percent said “no,” followed by 25 percent who are not sure and 19 percent who said “yes.”

A majority of Republicans and independents, 74 percent and 58 percent, respectively, do not believe Biden has done enough to fight the problem, and a plurality of Democrats, 39 percent, agree with that sentiment:

More whites (42%) than Blacks (34%) or other minorities (36%) say the abuse of opioid drugs is a major problem in the area where they live. Blacks (34%) are less likely than whites (44%) or other minorities (52%) to believe the opioid drug crisis has gotten worse over the past year. And while 58% of both whites and other minorities think the Biden administration is not doing enough to fight the opioid drug problem, just 42% of Blacks agree. Adults under 40 are less likely than their elders to say they live in an area where opioid abuse is a major problem, while older Americans are more likely to think the Biden administration isn’t doing enough about the crisis.

The survey was taken July 18-19, 2022, among 1,000 U.S. adults and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error. It comes as the country continues to grapple with an unsecure border, leading to human trafficking, sex trafficking, and drug trafficking. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has continually pointed out that fentanyl is the leading cause of death for individuals ages 18-45.

“Where is the fentanyl coming into the country from? Ninety-five percent of its coming from the U.S. Mexico border,” he said during a press conference in June.

Indeed, authorities seized enough fentanyl to kill 140 million people on the southern border in June alone, as Breitbart News detailed. The report from Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) also found that authorities seized “9,371 pounds of cocaine, 104 pounds of heroin, and 13,167 pounds of methamphetamine.”