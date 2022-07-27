American Action Network (AAN), a Republican-aligned policy advocacy group, announced on Thursday that it is expanding its “summer issue advocacy campaign” to persuade five Democrats to do something about skyrocketing inflation, expand domestic energy production, and stop out-of-control spending.

AAN’s press release said the ads target the five Democrats to call on Congress to do something about inflation, urge them to stop Biden’s efforts to revive a “skinny” Build Back Better spending plan – a plan that economists argue would make inflation worse – and to urge the lawmakers to expand American energy production by passing the American Energy Independence from Russia Act, H.R. 6858, a plan Democrats have blocked multiple times.

“Families are being forced to choose between putting food on the table or filling their tank as Biden’s reckless agenda has made everything more expensive than ever,” said AAN President Dan Conston on the release of the ads.

The Republican-aligned policy advocacy group expands the group’s original “summer issue advocacy campaign” announced in June. Their overall total is nearly $11 million in summer ad spending. In 2021 alone, the group spent over $20 million to stop “Build Back Better.”

The five Democrats they are targeting with this $2 million in spending are:

$450,000 on TV and digital towards Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-IN), who sits on the Education and Labor and Veterans’ Affairs Committees.

$875,000 on TV and digital between Reps. Chris Pappas (D-NH), who sits on the Transportation and Infrastructure and Veterans’ Affairs Committees, and Annie Kuster (D-NH), who sits on the Energy and Commerce and Agriculture Committees.

$375,000 on TV and digital towards Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), who sits on the Appropriations Committee.

$325,000 on TV and digital towards Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA), who sits on the Financial Services and Agriculture Committees.

“Congress can and should act now to stop the disastrous policies that are making life less affordable for working Americans,” AAN’s Conston added.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.