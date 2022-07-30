Man with Ax Dies from Gunshot Wounds After Allegedly Charging Police

A man armed with an ax died from gunshot wounds early Saturday morning after allegedly charging police in Rochester, MN.

KAAL-TV reported that police began searching for the man Friday night following a 10:59 p.m. robbery call.

The call centered on a business claiming it had been robbed by a white man with an ax. The man allegedly fled the scene in a van.

Police located the van at 12:44 a.m. Saturday. The suspect allegedly exited the vehicle, ax in hand, and charged an officer, who shot the suspect.

Rochester police posted about the incident on Facebook: “Efforts to save the suspect were unsuccessful. He later died from his injuries. The officer involved in the shooting has been with Rochester Police Department just over a year and was an officer at another agency previously.”

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

No information about the age or identity of the deceased has been released.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.