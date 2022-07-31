19 Shot Friday into Saturday Night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Nineteen people were shot Friday into Saturday night across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports that the first fatal shooting occurred at 1:10 a.m., when a 31-year-old man was shot in the head while sitting at a red light “in the 2000 block of West 87th Street.”

The 31-year-old was taken to a hospital where he died.

The second fatal shooting occurred less at 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning, when a man standing on the sidewalk “in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue” was shot in the chest.

The man was transported to a hospital where he died.

Breitbart News notes over 60 were shot last weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, and three of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

The Sun-Times maintains a database that shows 379 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through July 30, 2022.

