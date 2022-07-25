Over 60 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Over 60 people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported that 25 people were shot Friday into Saturday night alone in the Windy City, and one of those 25 shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times indicated the total number of shooting victims exceeded 60 by Monday morning, with two additional shooting fatalities.

One of the additional fatal shootings occurred Sunday morning at 3:30 a.m., after a man and a 25-woman got into an argument “in the 5400-block of South Winchester.” A 37-year-old man tried to get the man and woman to stop quarreling and the man pulled a gun and shot the 37-year-old in the head, killing him.

NBC 5 pointed out another fatal shooting occurred around 3:19 a.m. Sunday, when someone drove by a group of people changing a tire and opened fire on them.

A 30-year-old man died at the scene after being shot in the face.

Breitbart News observed 21 people were shot in Lightfoot’s Chicago last weekend, seven of them fatally.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported 365 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through July 24, 2022.

