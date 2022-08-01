University Professor Shoots, Kills Student After Argument in Pizzeria

A University of West Georgia professor allegedly shot and killed an 18-year-old girl who was to begin studies at the Carrollton university this fall.

The Daily Mail reports that 47-year-old Richard Sigman got into an argument with a patron inside the pizzeria and was “kicked out” of the restaurant.

Sigman was allegedly carrying a concealed handgun at the time, and the presence of the gun played into his being asked to leave.

NBC News notes that police indicated the individual in the argument with Sigman “was alleged to have told at least one security guard that Sigman had threatened to shoot him.” Security personnel figured out Sigman was allegedly carrying a firearm, and they asked him to leave the business.

Once outside, Sigman allegedly walked up to a car in the pizzeria parking lot and opened fire, killing 18-year-old Anna Jones.

Sigman “was arrested and charged with murder shortly” after the shooting at the Carrollton pizzeria.

11 Alive observes that Jones was enrolled to attend the University of West Georgia in the fall, but she was not signed up for any of Signman’s courses.

