Election Night Livewire *** Battle of the ‘Erics’ in Missouri, Arizona Tests MAGA, Impeachment Backers Face Fate

Voters in Missouri, Arizona, Michigan, Washington State, Kansas, and Ohio head to the polls on Tuesday to again test the resolve of former President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, with several key races from coast to coast setting the tone for the future of the Republican Party.

In Missouri, former Gov. Eric Greitens faces off against Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the GOP senatorial primary also featuring Reps. Billy Long (R-MO) and Vicky Hartzler (R-MO). Greitens, who has portrayed himself as the real MAGA candidate, was the first candidate nationwide to pledge to oppose Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell no matter what if elected. His anti-establishment aggression has drawn fierce opposition from the likes of McConnell and other establishment foes like former George W. Bush aide Karl Rove, but Schmitt has tried to position himself similarly–despite backing from major mega-donors connected to McConnell–as a Trump-aligned conservative. The fight for Trump’s support culminated on Monday with an endorsement by Trump for simply “ERIC”–with the former president not specifying one or the other–and both of them claiming his endorsement meant them. Whichever one wins will say a lot about the future of the party, and could set the tone for the beginning of the end of McConnell either way as even Schmitt came out against McConnell at the very end of the race following Greitens’ lead.

Out in Arizona, Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has shocked the GOP establishment with a brash campaign while the establishment has rushed in to push Karrin Taylor Robson. The race has pitted Trump against his former wingman former Vice President Mike Pence, who campaigned for Robson on the same day Trump held a rally with Lake. Lake seems to have broken out in the polls in the home stretch, suggesting Trump’s backing and her aggressive anti-establishment style might win the day–and a loss for Robson would be a serious setback for the establishment wing of the GOP. In the Senate primary, likewise, a similar type of fight is playing out with Trump-backed Blake Masters taking a huge lead over his primary opponents as Republicans look to November to try to oust Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in this critical race.

Michiganders, meanwhile, will select who will face off against Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, with Tudor Dixon the favorite to close the deal in the primary on Tuesday night after she surged in polls thanks to a late endorsement from Trump in the final days of the campaign. Dixon will have to work to unite the party after a bruising primary and challenge the increasingly competitive Whitmer in November, and has a tough road ahead of her, but many allies of Dixon’s think she can pull it off. Michigan voters will also judge the fate of Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI), one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in early 2021.

Up in Washington State, two impeachment Republicans–Reps. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) and Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA)–also face judgement day. If any of these three go down on Tuesday night, that bodes even more badly for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), whose Wyoming primary looms just a couple weeks from now on August 16.

Ohio voters meanwhile have statehouse elections, and there may be some interesting developments there. Kansas, too, is going to select a GOP nominee for governor to take on Gov. Laura Kelly (D-KS)–a Democrat and top target of Republicans this year.

The polls close in Ohio at 7:30 p.m. ET, in Michigan, Missouri, and Kansas at 8:00 p.m. ET, in Arizona at 10:00 p.m. ET, and in Washington State at 11:00 p.m. ET.

UPDATE 8:48 p.m. ET:

With 1 percent reporting so far in Missouri, Schmitt has a big lead–but much of what is reporting is from major metro areas like St. Louis and Kansas City. Rural areas are not in yet, so it will be interesting if this dynamic changes or not.

UPDATE 8:41 p.m. ET:

Still less than 3,000 votes are reported and less than 1 percent of primary turnout is reported in Missouri, so these results are insignificant so far but Schmitt has the lead and Vicky Hartzler is in second and Greitens is in third so far.

UPDATE 8:37 p.m. ET:

Wasserman also called the race for Stevens over Levin in Michigan:

I've seen enough: Rep. Haley Stevens (D) wins the #MI11 Dem primary, defeating progressive Rep. Andy Levin (D). @CookPolitical November rating: Solid D. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 3, 2022

UPDATE 8:33 p.m. ET:

Dave Wasserman from the Cook Political Report has already called it for Tudor Dixon in Michigan in the GOP primary for governor:

I've seen enough: Tudor Dixon (R) wins the #MIGOV GOP primary and will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) in the fall. @CookPolitical November rating: Lean D. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 3, 2022

UPDATE 8:29 p.m. ET:

In Michigan, in the 11th congressional district Democrat primary, Reps. Haley Stevens (D-MI) and Andy Levin (D-MI) are facing off due to redistricting forcing a member-member primary. Stevens currently has the edge there, but this one has waffled back and forth and is worth watching.

UPDATE 8:27 p.m. ET:

With 2 percent reporting in Kansas in the GOP primary for governor, Trump-backed Derek Schmidt leads big with 74.4 percent of the vote. He is cruising there.

UPDATE 8:25 p.m. ET:

With 3 percent now reporting in Michigan, Tudor Dixon has expanded her lead to nearly 10,000 votes and has 46.8 percent to Rinke’s 23.1 percent.

UPDATE 8:16 p.m. ET:

The first votes are in now in Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial primary, with 1 percent reporting, and Trump-backed Tudor Dixon is up big. She’s at 46.1 percent and Kevin Rinke is in second with 31.1 percent–a 15 percent lead for Dixon–and while it’s still early that’s a strong start for her.

UPDATE 8:10 p.m. ET:

State officials say that turnout in Missouri today is extremely low:

Update: We are currently at an approximate ️17% turnout for @GreeneCountyMO here on Election Day. If you have not cast your 🗳 you have plenty of time to get to your polling location by 7️⃣:0️⃣0️⃣ 🅿️Ⓜ️❗️ To find your polling location, use this link:https://t.co/L8jlLdmBY5 — Office of the Greene County Clerk (@greenecovotes) August 2, 2022

The August Primary Election is nearing the end! If you haven't already voted, make plans to get to a polling place by 7 p.m. to have your voice heard. As of 4 p.m., 21% of voters in the county have cast their vote. https://t.co/MGZlN1IDI6#election2022 #electionresults2022 pic.twitter.com/TeylireLqs — STLCO Election Board (@StLouisCoVotes) August 2, 2022

How this affects the race remains to be seen, but it is interesting that despite the intense national political interest and millions of dollars spent that turnout was this low.

UPDATE 8:04 p.m. ET:

The first votes are coming in from Missouri–less than a percent of those cast–and Schmitt has an early lead with 276 votes to 134 for Greitens.

UPDATE 8:01 p.m. ET:

Per former President Donald Trump’s team, beyond his generic “Eric” endorsement in Missouri he has many endorsements on the line tonight including several major federal and statewide endorsements around the country. They are as follows:

Arizona-01 David Schweikert

Arizona-02 Eli Crane

Arizona-05 Andy Biggs

Arizona-08 Debbie Lesko

Arizona-09 Paul Gosar

Arizona-Attorney General Abe Hamadeh

Arizona-Governor Kari Lake

Arizona-Secretary of State Mark Finchem

Arizona-Senate Blake Masters

Arizona-State Senate-07 Wendy Rogers

Arizona-State Senate-09 Rob Scantlebury

Arizona-State Senate-10 David Farnsworth

Arizona-State Senate-27 Anthony Kern

Arizona-State Senate-29 Janae Shamp

Kansas-01 Tracey Mann

Kansas-02 Jake LaTurner

Kansas-04 Ron Estes

Kansas-Governor Derek Schmidt

Kansas-Senate Jerry Moran

Michigan-Governor Tudor Dixon

Michigan-01 Jack Bergman

Michigan-02 John Moolenaar

Michigan-03 John Gibbs

Michigan-04 Bill Huizenga

Michigan-05 Tim Walberg

Michigan-09 Lisa McClain

Michigan-10 John James

Michigan-State House-36 Steve Carra

Michigan-State House-43 Rachelle Smit

Michigan-State House-51 Matt Maddock

Michigan-State House-63 Jacky Eubanks

Michigan-State House-71 Kevin Rathbun

Michigan-State House-79 Angela Rigas

Michigan-State House-88 Mick Bricker

Michigan-State House-99 Mike Hoadley

Michigan-State Senate-17 Jonathan Lindsey

Michigan-State Senate-22 Mike Detmer

Missouri-03 Blaine Luetkemeyer

Missouri-06 Sam Graves

Missouri-08 Jason Smith

Washington-03 Joe Kent

Washington-04 Loren Culp

UPDATE 8 p.m. ET:

The polls have closed in Missouri, Michigan, Kansas, and Ohio. Results are expected imminently in each.