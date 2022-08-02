Katie Hobbs Projected Winner in Arizona Democrat Gov. Primary

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs coasted to victory in the Democrat governor primary on Tuesday night, beating out her opponent by over 50 points.

With 77 percent of the vote counted, NBC News and other outlets called the race for Hobbs early in the night, as she trounced her closest challenger, Marco Lopez, by unbeatable margins – 73.8 percent versus 21.5 percent.

CNN PROJECTION: Katie Hobbs will win the Democratic nomination for Arizona governor. She currently serves as Arizona's secretary of state https://t.co/kEesOoP3SQ pic.twitter.com/q1CUzO26EY — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 3, 2022

BREAKING: Katie Hobbs wins Democratic nomination for governor in Arizona primary election. #APRaceCall at 8:06 p.m. MST. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) August 3, 2022

On the Republican side, the vote still remains too early to call as Kari Lake and Taylor Robson battle for the nomination. As Breitbart News recently reported, polls currently give Lake a slight edge over Hobbs.

Republican Kari Lake, former Phoenix Fox 10 news anchor, shows a slight lead in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up against Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a tight race for governor of Arizona, according to a CD Media Big Data Poll released Friday. Lake, backed by former President Donald Trump, showed a slight lead of less than one percent between the two candidates. Of the likely general election midterm voters statewide in Arizona, 39.4 percent said they would vote for Lake, while 38.1 percent said they would vote for Hobbs. 11.2 percent of the respondents said they were opting for someone else, and 11.2 percent were undecided. However, the poll found that, of the undecided, 54.1 percent strongly disapproved of President Joe Biden, and only 4.1 percent approved.

Hobbs has adopted a far-left platform, specifically on issues like abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Women deserve access to abortion care. Abortion is health care,” Hobbs replied when asked to provide a cut-off date for when abortion should be illegal. “I’ve been very clear on my position on that throughout my time in the legislature. So if I’m elected governor, that’s what folks are getting.”

“Abortion is a personal decision between a woman and her family and her doctor. And that’s something that needs to be discussed in the medical exam room, not by politicians,” Hobbs added.