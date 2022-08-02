Republican nominee for U.S. Congress Erik Aadland is rapidly closing in on his Democrat opponent in Colorado’s newly redrawn, deep blue 7th Congressional District, according to a poll.

The Meeting Streets Insights poll, commissioned by the Congressional Leadership Fund, shows Aadland, a graduate of West Point and a U.S. Army veteran, garnered 42 percent of the response among likely voters, while 44 percent of respondents supported the Democrat nominee, State Sen. Brittany Petterson. The candidates are vying to replace outgoing Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO), who has held the seat since 2007.

Biden won the district by 23.5 percentage points in 2020 when it was rooted solely in the North and West Denver suburbs, according to Politico. Although it has been modified significantly, Politico notes he would have won the new district by 14.5 percent.

Even more concerning for the left, of likely voters who are familiar with both candidates, Aadland holds a double-digit lead of 53 percent to Petterson’s 38 percent. The poll also gauged how participants would vote between generic Republican and Democrat candidates, finding a dead-heat of 44 percent for a GOP and 45 percent for a Democrat candidate.

The likely voters also voiced their displeasure with President Joe Biden’s performance, with 59 percent disapproving, including 46 percent who “strongly disapprove” versus just 36 percent who are satisfied with his job as president.

Aadland – who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, earning two Bronze Stars, including one for valor – took home a double-digit primary victory on June 28, securing 47.9 percent of the vote and beating out Tim Reichert (35.9 percent) and Laurel Imer (16.2 percent).

Aadland stated after his big win, as KUSA reported: