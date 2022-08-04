Pennsylvania Democrat U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman’s “blue collar” image is being called into question after reports revealed he lived off of his parents’ money well into his mid-40s.

Although Fetterman runs ads that purport him to be a “blue collar tough guy,” his parents reportedly financially supported him while he served as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, for 13 years.

Fetterman, who has acknowledged his “cushy” suburban childhood, has openly admitted to the financial contributions his parents gave him as an adult.

For example, in 2015, his parents gave him $54,000, which he disclosed during his failed 2016 Senate candidacy, according to the Pennsylvania Inquirer. Both of his parents provided he and his wife four $13,500 gifts, totaling $54,000, which was just below the $14,000 threshold for taxable gifts at the time.

Democrats are furious that this wasn't disclosed earlier before they picked him in their primary. But now John Fetterman said he "almost died" from a stroke last month after not taking care of his previously undisclosed heart condition well enough. https://t.co/YEvuV1NO9Q — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 4, 2022

In addition, Fetterman’s father reportedly donated $100,000 single-candidate super PAC that backed his 2016 candidacy. Fetterman also received financial assistance from family members other than his parents. In 2013, he paid his sister $1 for a loft that she purchased for $70,000.

Fetterman’s annual salary while he served as Braddock mayor from 2006 to 2019 was $1,800.

Mehmet Oz’s campaign blasted Fetterman after reports revealed he received an adult allowance for so many years.

Oz campaign communications director Brittany Yanick told Fox News:

Here are facts: John Fetterman was living off of Daddy’s money until he was 46. During this period, he failed to pay his taxes 67 times. Now, he’s running for Senate, and wants to raise your taxes by trillions and spend billions more than even Biden. John Fetterman knows how to tweet, but apparently not how to type TurboTax.com. We suggest he take lessons in between his rush to get from one non-existent public event to the next

Oz called his opponent a “pretend populist” during an interview with Fox News.

“Many folks think it’s because of the way he dresses with his hoodies and his shorts that he’s been working his whole life. It’s quite the opposite,” Oz said.

In response, Fetterman’s campaign blasted Oz for being “an ultra-millionaire” and accused him of using his campaign to look out “for himself and his rich friends.”

Consider yourself warned https://t.co/3JIViVrqks — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 18, 2021

“John has spent his career rolling up his sleeves and fighting for forgotten people and communities in Pennsylvania. He has dedicated his life to public service and helping others. John had a good job with a good paycheck, but gave it up to focus on serving the forgotten communities in PA,” Fetterman’s campaign communications director Joe Calvello said.

“Mehmet Oz is an ultra-millionaire who lives in a mansion in New Jersey and made his money as a TV star, selling scam products to viewers who trusted him. Oz is a phony who clearly does not understand and does not even give a (expletive) about the working people of Pennsylvania,” Calvello continued.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.