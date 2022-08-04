Poll: Donald Trump Outperforms Joe Biden on Jobs, Economy, Crime

President Joe Biden’s job approval on a series of categories, including jobs and the economy, is significantly lower than former President Donald Trump’s ratings before leaving office, a recent Harvard Harris survey reveals.

Biden’s overall approval rating remains low, hanging at 38 percent, according to the survey. That reflects a 24 percent drop from the 62 percent approval he saw in June 2021. It has been over a year since Biden has seen an approval rating above 50 percent in this particular survey.

The president fails to perform much better on individual issues. In fact, he does not have a positive approval on any issue, scoring highest on the Chinese coronavirus, but only garnering 48 percent support — less than a majority.

For instance, Biden now has a 36 percent approval on the economy. That is far worse than the 56 percent approval Trump saw in January 2021, prior to leaving office. This trend continues for the vast majority of issues.

Stimulating jobs:

Trump January 2021: 58 percent approve

Biden July 2022: 41 percent approve

Fighting Terrorism:

Trump January 2021: 55 percent approve

Biden July 2022: 41 percent approve

Immigration:

Trump January 2021: 52 percent approve

Biden July 2022: 39 percent approve

Foreign Affairs:

Trump January 2021: 52 percent approve

Biden July 2022: 39 percent approve

Administering the Government:

Trump January 2021: 49 percent approve

Biden July 2022: 41 percent approve

The only issue Biden has consistently beat Trump on in this survey is reacting to the coronavirus, and even so, Biden’s approval is dropping, as just 48 percent now approve of his handling – down from a high of 71 percent in March 2021. Trump’s approval on the coronavirus was 47 percent in January 2021.

Additionally, just 38 percent approve of Biden’s handling of crime and violence in the country, down from 56 percent in June 2021, and just 33 percent approve of his handling of inflation, which remains at a 41-year high.

The survey was taken July 27-28, 2022, among 1,885 registered voters and comes months ahead of the midterm elections, as Democrats desperately hope to hang on to a majority in the House and Senate.