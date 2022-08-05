Arizonans’ Choice: Pro-2A Kari Lake or Pro-Gun Control Katie Hobbs

With gubernatorial primaries in the rearview mirror Arizonans have a choice between pro-Second Amendment Kari Lake (R) and pro-gun control Katie Hobbs (D).

Lake is a political outsider who jumped into the gubernatorial race for the purpose of protecting Second Amendment rights, among other issues.

Hobbs has been in politics for years and is on record with her support for more restrictions on the exercise of the Second Amendment.

On June 28, Breitbart News published an interview with Lake in which she praised the Supreme Court of the United States’ June 23, 2022, ruling recognizing Americans’ right to carry a gun in public for self-defense.

“I was so thrilled with the Supreme Court ruling recognizing our right to carry,” Lake said.

She added, “Several states had already passed additional laws to hedge in that right, but they really shouldn’t have to, because the Second Amendment is pretty darn clear. We live in a dangerous world. We’ve got to be able to protect ourselves. So this Supreme Court ruling came at just the right time.”

Lake made clear her hope that the SCOTUS ruling will “help undo a lot of the restrictive gun control laws everywhere.”

Hobbs, on the other hand, said she was “outraged” over the June 23, 2022, SCOTUS ruling, saying:

Like the majority of Americans, Arizonans, and gun owners who support responsible and reasonable safety measures, I am outraged at today’s Supreme Court ruling. As we continue to witness heinous killings across the U.S., including right here in Arizona, leaders continue to refuse to take action, and the Supreme Court’s decision makes protecting our communities that much more difficult.

Hobbs then pushed for more gun control:

As a mom, I share the concern of my fellow parents who are living in fear every day that their child won’t come home from school or that their family member won’t make it home from the grocery store. We need common-sense gun safety reform right now, so that we can finally end these senseless acts of violence that are murdering our children and taking innocent lives.

Lake told Breitbart News in June, “We’re a Second Amendment sanctuary state, and I think we should become a Bill of Rights sanctuary state. We shouldn’t have to be constantly fighting these infringements. And when I am governor we are simply not going to recognize any federal statutes that are infringing on our rights.”

She added, “We’re just not going to take it anymore.”

Following the Parkland, Florida, shooting in 2018, Arizona PBS quoted Hobbs pushing gun control in language reminiscent of Democrats in Washington, DC.

Hobbs lamented the lack of gun control legislation in the Arizona Senate. “Unfortunately, it’s been business as usual,” she said. “There seems to be no push to do anything different than we have, and that’s to ignore bills we have put forward that would bring about common sense solutions to end gun violence.”

On October 12, 2018, Gabby Giffords’ gun control group endorsed Hobbs to be the Arizona secretary of state, saying, in part, “Katie Hobbs acknowledges the toll of gun violence in our state, and she has worked to stop it. Her leadership – on issues from ballot access to gun violence – will be critical for creating change in Arizona. Giffords is proud to endorse Katie Hobbes, who has the courage to stand up to the corporate gun lobby and who will never stop working to save lives.”

In November Arizonans can choose pro-Second Amendment Kari Lake (R) or pro-gun control Katie Hobbs (D).

